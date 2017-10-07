CMSM Unveils Dairy Exhibit To Promote Ag Education

As part of its third annual Harvest Fest the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota unveiled its new Dairy Barn exhibit on Saturday.



Children were able to take on the role of a dairy farmer by feeding the cows and even managing manure.

Emily Annexstad, the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way was also in attendance to help unveil the exhibit and teach kids about the dairy industry.



"A lot of children, even though we’re in a rural area, don’t get the opportunity to go to farms. So for them to come here to the museum and understand ag education and how to care for dairy cows is a really important opportunity for them," Deb Johnson, Senior Director of Exhibits and Education says.



Events of this year's fall festival runs through the end of October. To get a list of the upcoming programs and events head to the CMSM website.