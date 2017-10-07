Windom's Haunted Sghoul House Is Back With A New Theme

Forty–nine weeks out of the year the Business, Arts & Recreation Center in downtown Windom, better known as BARC is a site that provides ease and comfort to the community. But the last three weeks in October the building transforms from a welcoming destination to a hair–raising site.



"It's terrifying. We have flashing lights and fog. You can't see until something's right in front of you," BARC Administrator Greg Warner says.

For the past four years Warner says BARC has been known as Minnesota’s best haunted house.

"We have fantastic makeup. You don’t see just masks like what you see at other haunted houses. And people don’t just pop out at you, Here we actually have actors and actresses," Warner says.

So frightening visitors must sign a waiver. It’s even known for its safe word, "bunny."



“I believe we had 40 bunnies last year. Several people didn’t make it past the auditorium,” set manager Pat Colby says.

Colby has helped with set-up the past couple of years, and says the haunted house wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for dozens of FFA volunteers.

“We give them the general idea of the scene and then they come in and whatever they want done I help make it happen,” he says.

Organizers come up with a new theme each year.

“We’re taking some fairy tales and nursery rhymes that we all grew up with and going back to their origins,” Warner says.

If you’re more prone to nightmares, I’d maybe sit this years out.

“Here’s the Hansel and Gretel room, and I don’t want to divulge too much, but we have several scares throughout that are pretty much your worst nightmare," Colby says.



The proceeds raised by the event will go back into adding more props for next year’s.

The haunted house opens next Friday and will run through the 28th.