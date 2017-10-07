Walz Kicks Off Governor Campaign Inside Mankato West HS

One of the candidates running for governor in the state of Minnesota kicked off his campaign in a familiar setting.



Inside Mankato West High School, state officials were giving high remarks to a man many are hoping to run the state in 2019.

Hundreds of supporters filled the cafeteria to listen to Congressman Tim Walz.

A homecoming–like atmosphere, for he spent a number of years as a teacher for the school.

Fitting, as the focus to his campaign revolved around education.



Walz said "Making sure that no child comes into a lunchroom with a different color ticket or sees themselves as anything other than valuable to their community and we're going to stand up and paint that message across Minnesota."

Along with his ties to Mankato, Walz is also a retired National Guardsman and only the second democrat to represent the Minnesota's First District.

He won't be running alone as Peggy Flanagan will look to be lieutenant governor, something she agreed to because of what Walz sees in humanity.



Flanagan said "Let's do this thing. Why Tim and I came together to run, because Tim sees the full potential in people."

If elected, Flanagan would be the first person of color to hold a constitutional office in Minnesota.

She would also be the highest ranking Native American state–level officeholder in U.S. history.

Both Walz and Flanagan will have plenty of people to mingle with as the election won't take place until November 6, 2018.



To know more about Walz and his campaign, you can visit walzforgovernor.org.

- KEYC 12