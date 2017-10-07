(5) Mavericks Nab Homecoming Win Over Augustana

The MSU Mankato football team played host to the Augustana Vikings Saturday for the squad's annual homecoming game.

Mavericks win 42-21 over the Vikings.

MSU's Shane Zylstra had 10 receptions for 147 yards, and three touchdowns.

Nate Gunn rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.

Mavericks improve to 6-0 this season and battle the Upper Iowa Peacocks next Saturday.

Also on hand for Saturday's game was the MSU softball team, celebrating its national championship this weekend with players and coaches being recognized during halftime.

--KEYC News 12