Live Fire Display At Fire Safety Open House In Mankato

The Mankato Department of Public Safety hosted its annual fire safety open house.

"Plan Two Ways Out" was the theme for this year's event.



"We are promoting and encouraging people to work with their children to make sure that they understand two ways to get out of each of their rooms and practice fire safety at home," Deputy Director Jeff Bengtson says.



The open house has become an annual tradition as part of Fire Prevention Week.



"Anytime that people can be educated about fire safety, hazards in your home. One of our primary goals is to reduce those hazards and so for us to be able to have those discussions really goes a long way," Bengtson says.



Among dozens of kid-friendly activities, the live fire display and vehicle extrication demo became the crowd favorite.



"We'll see the real fire!" Vanetta says.

Siblings Vanetta, Desmond and William attended the event.

And even the young ones knew that the event was more than fun and games. More so a way to encourage habits that could ultimately save lives.



"We learned how to put out a fire, how to dress up like a firefighter also, how to be like a firefighter," Desmond says.



Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14.