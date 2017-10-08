KEYC - New Creation World Outreach Church Celebrates 50th Anniversary

North Manakato -

On Sunday New Creation World Outreach Church in North Mankato celebrated 50 years.

This morning's service was dedicated to celebrating fifty years of serving its region.

But the 50–year milestone wasn't just a one–day event.

The church spent the last week giving back to the community by collecting items to donate and cleaning up local parks.

One hundred percent of the offerings from today's service will be donated to the North Mankato police force.