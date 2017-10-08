Mankato Symphony Opens Season With Beethoven Concert

The Mankato Symphony opened up it's 2017–18 season with a performance Sunday inside the Verizon Center Grand Hall.



The orchestra performed a concert of all compositions by the legendary composer, Ludwig Van Beethoven.

This group of musicians will be celebrating their 68th anniversary and will put on events inside this facility for the 2nd year in a row.

More than a dozen events are scheduled throughout the next year.



If you'd like to know more about these award–winning artists or want to buy tickets, visit mankatosymphony.com.

- KEYC 12