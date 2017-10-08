Man Arrested On Murder Suspicion After Minneapolis Apartment Fire

Minneapolis police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a man died jumping from an apartment fire.

The fire broke out Friday night in the apartment complex just east of the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Authorities say the man who jumped from a third-floor window died yesterday.

His name has not been released. A woman who jumped was in stable condition.

Officials are investigating the fire as arson. Some residents said they smelled gasoline or lighter fluid as they fled the building.

Reports say the fire displaced up to 30 of the building's residents.

--KEYC News 12