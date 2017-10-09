Willmar Man Leads Police On Pursuit Through Renville County In Stolen Vehicle

A Willmar man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle through Renville County.

Deputies with the Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off in Franklin just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Instead of stopping for police, the driver, 25-year-old Jeremy Nordberg, fled, leading authorities on a 21 mile pursuit through the county, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Authorities say Nordberg was also believed to have a firearm in the vehicle with him.

Authorities were able to get the vehicle to enter the ditch just northeast of Hector.

Nordberg then fled on foot into a corn field, causing police to close roads and evacuate nearby homes.

Officers used a drone to locate Nordberg in the corn field just after 3 p.m. He is being held at the Renville County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.