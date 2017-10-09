After Supreme Court Passes, What's Next For Sex Offenders?

When the U.S. Supreme Court last week declined to hear a challenge to the constitutionality of Minnesota's sex offender program, which holds more than 700 people, it relieved the pressure for major near-term change.

Only one man has ever been fully discharged from the secure treatment program. Eight are on provisional discharges in community settings.

Court records show that the state is appealing a judicial panel's order to grant one man a full discharge, while one provisionally discharged man has a petition for full release that the state is also opposing. Officials revoked one provisional discharge this summer.

Following the Supreme Court decision, Gov. Mark Dayton pledged to continue pushing for reforms. But now that the courts have taken off the pressure, that could be a hard sell to lawmakers.