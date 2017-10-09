KEYC - Girl Struck By Car In New Richmond, Wisconsin Has Died

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A young girl who was struck by a car while riding her bike in New Richmond has died from her injuries.
     The family of 10-year-old Morgan Greene says she died Saturday at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to the family's post on Caringbridge.org, the girl's organs were donated. 
     Morgan was struck by a car last Tuesday evening. 