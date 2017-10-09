Minnesota Officials Begin Mille Lacs Walleye Assessment

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is netting fish on a big central Minnesota lake as part of the agency's annual fall assessment.

The department's work is under intense scrutiny because of tighter walleye regulations on Mille Lacs Lake in the last few years. The survey's data will determine the harvest limits for next year and provide clues to the cause of the drop in the lake's walleye population.

But area business owners say the lake's walleye fishing has been plentiful this year.

Tom Jones is a treaty coordinator for the department's northeast region. He says the fish are hungrier which makes them easier to catch.

Department officials say outside experts will review the department's science and management of the lake. Officials say they hope it will rebuild trust.