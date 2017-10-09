Nolan Faces Endorsement Battle In Minnesota's 8th District

Three German exchange students at MSU are killed in a car accident in Wisconsin
The 4-H Motto is, "To Make the Best Better" and this week, Blue Earth County is celebrating 4-H youth who have made an impact on their community.
The 7th annual Mankato River Ramble attracted more than 1,700 riders today. Of the four routes they could choose from, one contained a stop that could add a new public bike trail for citizens throughout the year.
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year says he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.
Minneapolis police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a man died jumping from an apartment fire.
Prosecutors say a Minnesota man lived in his house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year
The church spent the last week giving back to the community by collecting items to donate and cleaning up local parks.
