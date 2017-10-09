Opportunity For Public Input On Body Cams At Fairmont Council Meeting

Fairmont residents have a chance to chime in on the proposed body camera implementation by the city's police department.

State law requires the opportunity for public comment before body cameras can be purchased and implemented.

Citizens can voice their opinion on the matter at the Fairmont City Council meeting beginning at 5:30 tonight.

Chief Michael Hunter said, "It might help shape some of our policy and that's where public input, we have a lot of latitude on what we can and can't have in our policy and a lot of that input we're gathering helps to shape what our policy use is going to be for body cameras within our community."

Those unable to make it to the meeting can still chime in through email, or by phone to the mayor, city council or police department. You can also fill out a survey online.