South Dakota Man Sentenced In Martin County Fatal Crash Case

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A South Dakota man is sentenced to 41 months in prison in connection with a fatal crash on I-90 back in March.
48 year-old  Mark Jason  Wendland entered a guilty plea to one of the three criminal vehicular homicide charges back in August.
He is accused of driving west in the eastbound lanes, and collided with an SUV.
A passenger in the SUV, 21 year old Hannah Stoesz  of Mountain Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.
A blood test taken three hours after the crash found a blood-alcohol level of point one 8-8.