South Dakota Man Sentenced In Martin County Fatal Crash Case

A South Dakota man is sentenced to 41 months in prison in connection with a fatal crash on I-90 back in March.

48 year-old Mark Jason Wendland entered a guilty plea to one of the three criminal vehicular homicide charges back in August.

He is accused of driving west in the eastbound lanes, and collided with an SUV.

A passenger in the SUV, 21 year old Hannah Stoesz of Mountain Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blood test taken three hours after the crash found a blood-alcohol level of point one 8-8.