Region Nine Awarded First Ever Agriculture Resilience Planning Grant

The Region Nine Development Commission is awarded its first ever agriculture resilience planning grant.

The over $120,000 grant, from local organizations and the Federal Economic Development Administration, is expected to help provide insight into how the region can become more agriculturally sustainable.

Region Nine says the plan will also lead to new job opportunities to strengthen the local economy.

The original $60,000 award was matched by local partners, including the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, MSU Mankato, and South Central College.

The project will begin this winter and will conclude in late 2018.