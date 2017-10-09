KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Tips On Starting Up A Business

MIDDAY EXPERT: Tips On Starting Up A Business

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Rob Tindal with Tindal & Associates joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with tips for those looking to start up their own business. Rob talked about some of the steps you should take when you have a base concept down for your business, as well as how to grow it over time. He also talked about what to consider when it comes to finances. 