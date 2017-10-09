Lonsdale Man Seriously Injured In Waseca County Crash

A Lonsdale man is seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Waseca County.

The State Patrol says 18-year-old Tyler Montanye, of Lonsdale, was southbound on Highway 13 just after 7:30 this morning, when he crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on.

The semi driver, 66-year-old James Enevoldsen, of New Richland, was not injured in the crash.

Montanye was transported from the scene to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries.