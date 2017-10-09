River Hills Mall To Open Again On Thanksgiving

Don't look now, but holiday shopping is right around the corner, and the River Hills Mall has announced its plans for the kickoff to the season.

General Manager Andy Wilke says just like last year, the mall will be open on Thanksgiving Day starting at 6 p.m.

Stores will have the option of opening Thursday.

Wilke says River Hills Mall says 50 to 70 percent of the tenants have participated over the last three years.

The mall will close at midnight on Thanksgiving and will re-open Black Friday at 6 a.m.

