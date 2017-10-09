Protecting Plants From Frost

As temperatures begin to drop farmers and gardeners alike prepare for the season's first overnight frost.



When it comes to vegetable harvests, plants like cucumbers and petunias are more prone to frost damage compared to hardy perennials like kale and Brussel sprouts.



Using a fiber sheet rather than plastic to cover your plants can help protect it from further damage.



"If you forget about the frost warning or you don't hear about it what you can expect is tomorrow morning when you wake up your plants might look kind of normal but then when you come home in the evening the things that were frost damaged will be wilted, damaged, dead," Assistant Manager at Drummers Garden Center, Sarah Malchow says.



Malchow says they are expecting the first overnight frost Monday night.