Hometown Business Connection: Blinds and More

Police in Minnesota held a ceremony to reward a man who helped rescue a teenage girl who had been kidnapped and held captive for nearly a month. But Earl Melchert had other ideas.
Police in Minnesota held a ceremony to reward a man who helped rescue a teenage girl who had been kidnapped and held captive for nearly a month. But Earl Melchert had other ideas.
A Lonsdale man is seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Waseca County.
A Lonsdale man is seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Waseca County.
A South Dakota man is sentenced to 41 months in prison in connection with a fatal crash on I-90 back in March.
A South Dakota man is sentenced to 41 months in prison in connection with a fatal crash on I-90 back in March.
A Willmar man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle through Renville County.
A Willmar man is arrested after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle through Renville County.
Three German exchange students at MSU are killed in a car accident in Wisconsin
Three German exchange students at MSU are killed in a car accident in Wisconsin