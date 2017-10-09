Rain Delays Part Of Harvest

October is off to a rainy start, which is putting a little delay on the harvest.

So far it has rained seven out of the nine days, and we're already nearing the average rainfall for the month.

A cooler August set back the soybean crops, but now farmers have to wait for things to dry out.

Ag experts say as long as the rain stops long enough for farmers to get into the fields, the soil is in good shape.

"Here in South Central Minnesota, we really are in a good situation with soil moisture, so we just need to see dry conditions from now until winter," Thomas Hoverstad, scientist at the Southern Research and Outreach Center, said.

The wet soil means we likely will not go into winter with drought conditions.