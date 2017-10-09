KEYC - Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia Soccer Team Advances In Se

Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia Soccer Team Advances In Section Tourney

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia boys soccer team played host to the New Ulm Eagles in the section 2A tournament.

Crusaders win 6-3, next play on Thursday at 4:00 pm at Worthington.

--KEYC News 12