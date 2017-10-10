Paramedic Killed In Ambulance, Semi Crash In Brooklyn Center

A paramedic has died in a crash between an ambulance and semi in Brooklyn Center.

The State Patrol says the semi was stalled on Interstate 694 near the split with I-94. The ambulance was attempting to merge on the interstate and struck the semi about 8:30 p.m. Monday. The paramedic in the passenger seat of the ambulance was killed. The ambulance driver was treated at North Memorial Medical Center. The semi driver wasn't hurt.