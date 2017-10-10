Family Of Baby Discarded In Laundry Sues Minnesota Hospital

A Lonsdale man is seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Waseca County.
A Lonsdale man is seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Waseca County.
A paramedic has died in a crash between an ambulance and semi in Brooklyn Center.
A paramedic has died in a crash between an ambulance and semi in Brooklyn Center.
Police in Minnesota held a ceremony to reward a man who helped rescue a teenage girl who had been kidnapped and held captive for nearly a month. But Earl Melchert had other ideas.
Police in Minnesota held a ceremony to reward a man who helped rescue a teenage girl who had been kidnapped and held captive for nearly a month. But Earl Melchert had other ideas.
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
A former Minneapolis police officer has been convicted of assaulting a man while on-duty
A former Minneapolis police officer has been convicted of assaulting a man while on-duty
The City Manager has entered into a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to make updates to the Mankato Regional Airport.
The City Manager has entered into a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to make updates to the Mankato Regional Airport.
A South Dakota man is sentenced to 41 months in prison in connection with a fatal crash on I-90 back in March.
A South Dakota man is sentenced to 41 months in prison in connection with a fatal crash on I-90 back in March.