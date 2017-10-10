Home In Henderson Destroyed By Fire

A home is destroyed by fire overnight in Henderson.

According to Henderson Police Chief Karl Haugen, crews responded to the single family home at 629 Main Street around 12:15 this morning.

Haugen says everyone inside the home was able to escape safely without injury.

Crews did have to close down Highway 19 in both directions for over 4 hours while fighting the fire.

Firefighters remained on scene until around 8:30 this morning.

Haugen says the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.