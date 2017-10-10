Mankato Man Sentenced On Prostitution Charge

A Mankato man involved in a June prostitution sting is sentenced to a year probation from Nicollet County Court.

41 year old Christopher Edward Meyer received a stay on a year of jail time with the probation.

He will also serve 40 hours of community service.

Meyer was one of four people arrested during a sting in North Mankato conducted by the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, New Ulm Police Department and Mankato Department of Public Safety.