MIDDAY EXPERT: Dealing With Tight Crop Margins, Mother Nature

A Lonsdale man is seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Waseca County.
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.
Prosecutors say a Faribault man lied about having terminal cancer, collected thousands of dollars in donations and spent the money on video games and marijuana.
A paramedic has died in a crash between an ambulance and semi in Brooklyn Center.
A home is destroyed by fire overnight in Henderson.
A Mankato man involved in a June prostitution sting is sentenced to a year probation from Nicollet County Court.
Police in Minnesota held a ceremony to reward a man who helped rescue a teenage girl who had been kidnapped and held captive for nearly a month. But Earl Melchert had other ideas.
A 24-hour service staffed by trained counselors available to farmers dealing with both short and long-term stress.
