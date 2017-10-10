KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Dealing With Tight Crop Margins, Mother Nature

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Travis Stewart with ABIS Crop Insurance joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some advice for farmers who are facing the challenges brought on by Mother Nature and current crop prices. Stewart talked about when a good opportunity is to get crop insurance and what to take into consideration when looking into insurance. 