One Local Bakery Crowdsources The Public To Help Solve Vehicle Theft

On Monday Friesen's Family Bakery & Bistro took to social media to ask for help in identifying two individuals who allegedly stole items from their company vehicle Thursday evening.

"We discovered it on our camera footage and right away we reached out to local authorities," Friesen's co-owner Spencer Vanderhoof says.



Who also gave them permission to post their footage to Facebook.



"They said you're more than welcome to post anything you want about to try and help out and find them," Vanderhoof says.



Not only did the Facebook post receive nearly 900 shares, the alleged suspects were identified in just a matter of hours.



"It was really just kind of amazing to see Mankato as a community get behind a small business and get behind any business helping solve a crime whether it be for petty theft or something a little bit larger," he says.



Which leaves people questioning whether or not crowdsourcing the public before notifying law enforcement is a new way to solve crime.

"Fighting crime, it's not just about the law enforcement out there. We respond to the calls for service, but it's also the community. The community gives the support in helping be eyes and ears to what's going on," Public Safety Cmdr. Dan Schisel says.



The premise of a new CBS drama, "Wisdom of the Crowd," does just that.



Jeremy Piven's character launches an online platform to gather evidence from the public so he can find his daughter's killer.



But Cmdr. Schisel says notifying law enforcement is still top priority when it comes to fighting crime.



"Maybe there's other crimes that we can solve by having it reported. If it goes unreported, we don't know about it," he says.

According to Friesen's staff one of the suspects turned themselves in to the Mankato Police Department Monday. They say the other individual will be picked up sometime Tuesday.