Activist Weighing Appeal After Pipeline Protest Conviction

An environmental activist from Seattle convicted of targeting an oil pipeline in North Dakota hasn't decided whether to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

But Michael Foster's attorney says he wouldn't challenge the judge's refusal to allow Foster to justify his crime with a global warming defense.

Foster was among 11 activists arrested when they targeted pipelines in North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and Washington state last October. He was convicted Friday of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and conspiracy.

Foster says that even though he succeeded in getting his message of climate change awareness noticed, he wonders how much difference it ultimately will make because pollution continues to worsen.

He'll decide on an appeal once he learns his sentence in January. He faces up to 21 years in prison.

-KEYC News 12