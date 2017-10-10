Health Forum Focuses on Women's Wellness

A Lonsdale man is seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Waseca County.
A Lonsdale man is seriously injured in a crash with a semi in Waseca County.
A home is destroyed by fire overnight in Henderson.
A home is destroyed by fire overnight in Henderson.
Prosecutors say a Faribault man lied about having terminal cancer, collected thousands of dollars in donations and spent the money on video games and marijuana.
Prosecutors say a Faribault man lied about having terminal cancer, collected thousands of dollars in donations and spent the money on video games and marijuana.
A Mankato man involved in a June prostitution sting is sentenced to a year probation from Nicollet County Court.
A Mankato man involved in a June prostitution sting is sentenced to a year probation from Nicollet County Court.
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.
According to Friesen's staff one of the suspects turned themselves in to the Mankato Police Department Monday. They say the other individual will be picked up sometime Tuesday.
According to Friesen's staff one of the suspects turned themselves in to the Mankato Police Department Monday. They say the other individual will be picked up sometime Tuesday.
A paramedic has died in a crash between an ambulance and semi in Brooklyn Center.
A paramedic has died in a crash between an ambulance and semi in Brooklyn Center.
Police in Minnesota held a ceremony to reward a man who helped rescue a teenage girl who had been kidnapped and held captive for nearly a month. But Earl Melchert had other ideas.
Police in Minnesota held a ceremony to reward a man who helped rescue a teenage girl who had been kidnapped and held captive for nearly a month. But Earl Melchert had other ideas.