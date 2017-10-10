West Crushes Cannon Falls In Section 2A Tournament

The Mankato West girls soccer team played host to the Cannon Falls Bombers Tuesday night in the section 2A tournament.

West wins 16-0.

McKenna Buisman scored four times, becoming the school's all-time leading scorer with 76 goals.

Ashley Gustavson added a hat trick, and two assists for the Scarlets.

West plays host to Holy Family Catholic on Saturday at noon.

--KEYC News 12