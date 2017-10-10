KEYC - Mankato East Blanks New Ulm in Section 2A

Mankato East Blanks New Ulm in Section 2A

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Mankato East Cougars girls soccer team played host to the New Ulm Eagles Tuesday night in the section 2A tournament.

East wins 4-0.

--KEYC News 12