Prep Athlete: Krumholz, Thompson, Ramon

Last year the Fairmont girls cross country team made an incredible run to become Class A state champions.

This season the squad is eyeing another title with three strong runners finishing near the top every race.



KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark tells us why Laura Thompson, Sarah Krumholz, and Iliana Ramon are our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athletes of the Week.



"They definitely push me to do better, especially since I'm the older one of those two. It's not a competition, but it's always encouragement to do better as a crew at the front," said Ramon, prep athlete.



Last season, these three helped the Cardinals bring a state championship back to Fairmont with everything falling together in the biggest race of the season.



"It was really exciting, we were all, we weren't expecting it. We knew it could happen, but we weren't expecting it. It was pretty exciting, and a special thing for all of us to experience together," said Krumholz, prep athlete.

This year, Fairmont's big three is pacing the Cards with a solid season to date including wins at the TCU invite, and the Milaca Mega Meet.

"It helps a lot, especially when you can add up single digit numbers on those top three, it really makes a big difference," said Bob Bonk, Fairmont head coach.

The trio usually finishes near the top of the pack even though the order of these three might flip flop from race to race.



"It surely keeps them all interested. One thing I'm really proud of these girls is they just want what's best for the team, not any individual accolade really," said Bonk.



"I know in meets, we'll try to run together and just see who has it at the end. We just try to push each other in meets and at practices," said Thompson, prep athlete.

"We're probably the closest three on the team, we spend the most time together on the course and off of it. We probably will room together sometime this year," said Ramon.

Their unselfish attitude ... and dominance in every race are why Ramon, Krumholz, and Thompson are our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athletes of the Week.