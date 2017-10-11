MnDOT: Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase In Fall Months

As the days get shorter, and the nights get longer, the number of pedestrian crashes and fatalities often increases.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says both motorists and pedestrians are often equally at fault.

According to crash data, So far this year, 26 pedestrians have been killed.

Last year a preliminary total of 60 pedestrians were killed and over 1200 were injured…that jumped from 2015 where there were 41 deaths and 904 injuries.

Motorists are reminded to stop for crossing pedestrians at marked crosswalks and at all intersections without crosswalks or stoplights.

Pedestrians are urged to obey all traffic signs and signals, and never enter a crosswalk when a vehicle is approaching.

MnDOt says about one-third of pedestrian crashes happen during the weekday from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.