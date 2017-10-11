MnDOT: Pedestrian Crashes, Fatalities Increase In Fall Months

Authorities say a family dog helped searchers find a 2-year-old boy who was lost on a chilly night in a central Minnesota cornfield
A Mankato man involved in a June prostitution sting is sentenced to a year probation from Nicollet County Court.
According to Friesen's staff one of the suspects turned themselves in to the Mankato Police Department Monday. They say the other individual will be picked up sometime Tuesday.
Social Media heated up with Minnesotan's defending their version of duck duck grey duck.
A home is destroyed by fire overnight in Henderson.
A long-time physical therapy clinic in North Mankato now has a new owner
A nonprofit legal foundation is threatening to sue the Minnesota State High School League on behalf of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy who was barred from participating in a girls' high school dance championship last December.
Prosecutors say a Faribault man lied about having terminal cancer, collected thousands of dollars in donations and spent the money on video games and marijuana.
