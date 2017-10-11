Activist Groups Sue Iowa Over Ag Whistleblower Law

Animal rights and free speech organizations have sued the state of Iowa, challenging a 2012 law that made it illegal to get a job at a livestock farm through misrepresentation to conduct an animal cruelty undercover investigation.

Filing the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Des Moines are the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and the Center for Food Safety and Public Justice.

The groups claim Iowa's law violates their constitutional free speech and equal protection rights.

The lawsuit names the governor and the attorney general. Their representatives say they haven't seen the lawsuit.

Federal courts have struck down similar laws in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.