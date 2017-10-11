Minneapolis Man Charged With Setting Fatal Fire

A Minneapolis man is charged with intentionally setting a fatal apartment building fire.

Thirty-year-old Marcus Dewayne Shanks faces second-degree murder and arson charges. The St. Paul Pioneer Press says Shanks could make his first appearance in Hennepin County District Court Wednesday.

When first responders arrived at the apartment Friday night, they found several residents hanging from windows. A man and a woman jumped from the third floor to escape. The man, 59-year-old Royce Wayne James, died later at the hospital. The woman remains in critical condition.

A criminal complaint says a witness reported seeing Shanks in the apartment building before the fire, dousing a stairwell in lighter fluid. It's not yet clear whether Shanks has an attorney.