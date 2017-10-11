The Latest: Worker Reported Hallway Shooting At Vegas Hotel

A maintenance worker says he immediately notified hotel dispatchers after a gunman sprayed a hotel hallway with bullets before shooting into a crowd at a Las Vegas music festival.

Stephen Schuck told NBC News on Wednesday that he was checking on a jammed door on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel on Oct. 1 when he heard gunshots.

He says he saw security guard Jesus Campos pop out from an alcove and was warned to take cover.

As he tried to take cover, bullets began flying in the hallway, whizzing right past his head. Schuck says he used his radio to alert hotel dispatchers that someone was firing a rifle in the hallway.

Police said Monday that gunman Stephen Paddock shot at the men about six minutes before he opened fire on the concertgoers, killing 58 people. They initially said he was already firing on the crowd when he paused to shoot through his door at the security guard.