Nationwide Traveling Yellow Bus Makes Appearance In Mankato

Long days on the road is a lifestyle for Jennifer Frances and her big yellow bus.

Bess the Book Bus Founder Jennifer Frances says, "All the way to Northern Maine and all the way as far west as here in Mankato Minnesota. We'll be in Illinois tomorrow and then off to Camden new jersey and Baltimore."

Starting up in Tampa Florida back in 2002, Bess the Book Bus has been traveling nationwide since 2009...

All to put a book in the hands of children.

Frances says, "For me having a book is like having access to other worlds and new friends and ideas that you may not encounter in your current situation or environment. We get to travel all over the country, we've been in 48 contiguous states we meet the brightest most wonderful children that you can imagine and a lot of them are in situations where they just don't have the resources they need to succeed."

Capstone has been partnering with the organization since 2009.

Today they will be donating 25 hundred books to the bus.

Capstone Literacy Center Marketing Director Christie Skilbred says, "Capstones always looking for partners who share the same passion as far as getting books into kid's hands. Possibly kids who may not have those resources and Bess the Book Bus does just that."

And today at Jefferson Elementary school each child got to pick out one free book.

While also getting the opportunity for a music lesson from their traveling friend the Giving Tree Music.

Skilbred says, "It is very exciting and to have them here in Mankato and watch them give their books out and drum today. I know I'm proud to be a part of this and I think everyone at capstone feels the same way."

Over the course of this year nearly 50 thousand books will be given out to children from Bess the Bus.

All of which are donated.

--KEYC News 12