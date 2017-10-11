THRIVE: Pound Fitness Class Demo

Pound Pro Laurie Thorstad says, "Pound is a fitness class that utilizes under used muscles."
Although we have a great supply of water here in America, a lot of people choose sodas, coffee or alcoholic beverages to quench their thirst.
Why now is the time to get your flu shot to be prepared for the upcoming season.
The first and most important thing is to make sure you're staying active.
College is nothing short of an enormous transition for young adults.
Bullying is unwanted aggressive behavior that perceives power imbalance.
It’s the fastest growing water sport in Minnesota and it’s also a great workout! We head out onto the water to take a look at stand-up paddle boarding.
People of all ages and abilities are moving this summer, by signing up for tri or duathlons.
An American Indian tribe in northern Minnesota has decided not to renew nearly 350 waterfront lot leases, meaning non-tribal cabin owners will have to vacate their cabins.
After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.
Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled
This month's first golden apple award recipient hails from Mankato East High School.
A Buffalo Lake man is seriously injured in a crash in McLeod County. It happened just before 7 yesterday morning.
