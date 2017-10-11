Jay Leno Cancels Mankato Visit

Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled.

According to the Verizon Center, "We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. All patrons who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster via credit or debit cards will receive automatic refunds. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster Outlets or the Verizon Center box office should be returned to the original point of purchase for a refund. For additional information, visit www.verizoncentermn.com, or call 507-389-3000."

-KEYC News 12