Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Inhaled Chemical, Drove

Authorities say a family dog helped searchers find a 2-year-old boy who was lost on a chilly night in a central Minnesota cornfield
A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.
A maintenance worker says he immediately notified hotel dispatchers after a gunman sprayed a hotel hallway with bullets before shooting into a crowd at a Las Vegas music festival.
A Mankato man involved in a June prostitution sting is sentenced to a year probation from Nicollet County Court.
According to Friesen's staff one of the suspects turned themselves in to the Mankato Police Department Monday. They say the other individual will be picked up sometime Tuesday.
A long-time physical therapy clinic in North Mankato now has a new owner
Social Media heated up with Minnesotan's defending their version of duck duck grey duck.
A home is destroyed by fire overnight in Henderson.
