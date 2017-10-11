Animals Heading Home For Winter

Temperatures are beginning to drop, which means it's time for animals from Sibley Farm to go home with their owners.



Wednesday, local farmers stopped in to pick up the animals that they loan to the facility for the season.

Sheep, pigs and birds are no longer available for the public to see.

As for the rest of the animals including the goats and alpaca, their ride home will take place at the end of the week.



Parks & Open Space Superintendent Ashley Steevens said "The reason that they're going home is because we don't have adequate facilities to house them through the winter. So, we don't have enough indoor space to make sure that they stay warm enough in those cold months."



The koi fish will stay throughout the winter months and will see their friends return to the farm around April 15.

- KEYC 12