Grandpa Builds Train With Grandkids in Granada

A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.
Authorities say a family dog helped searchers find a 2-year-old boy who was lost on a chilly night in a central Minnesota cornfield
A maintenance worker says he immediately notified hotel dispatchers after a gunman sprayed a hotel hallway with bullets before shooting into a crowd at a Las Vegas music festival.
A long-time physical therapy clinic in North Mankato now has a new owner
A Mankato man involved in a June prostitution sting is sentenced to a year probation from Nicollet County Court.
