The Economic Role Of Local Airports

Our region's airports play a relatively small role in the local economy, but a highly important one, especially when it comes to bringing jobs to the area

This evening's forum was put on by Region Nine, seeking to bring small local airport operators and city leaders together, and reinforce the importance of air infrastructure.



To add to the gravity of the event, they brought a member of the metropolitan airports commission, to talk about what they're doing at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport to prepare for the Super Bowl.



While local airports are utilized by few, those using create opportunities in other aspects of the economy, as it makes the region more palatable for out of state business leaders.

-- KEYC News 12.