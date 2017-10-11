Franken Energy Roundtable

Senator Al Franken visited Minnesota State University-Mankato to discuss his package of legislation that he hopes will serve as the basis for the new energy section of the next Farm Bill.

Sen. Franken toured the Center of Renewable Energy at MSU and attended a roundtable discussion with members of renewable energy organizations, faculty and students. Franken was looking for feedback on his legislation that would help farmers, ranchers and rural businesses deploy more renewable energy projects and cut energy costs. One takeaway was a piece in the legislation which has funding for using feed stocks for chemicals.



"The language said it also had to create energy and since this is the energy title, we've taken that part out so that there are uses of biomass different kinds of chemicals things like plastics that this will help more than it did in the last iteration of this bill," Sen. Franken said.



The Minnesota Farmer's Union supports the energy title in the Farm Bill re-authorization, saying it will provide many economic opportunities.

--KEYC News 12