KEYC - Prince Tapes Moved To California; Heirs Miffed

Prince Tapes Moved To California; Heirs Miffed

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Two heirs of the late rock superstar Prince are protesting the removal of master tapes of unreleased music and videos from his Paisley Park studio complex to California.
Sharon and Norrine Nelson, Prince's older half-sisters, tell The Associated Press they're prepared to take legal action to bring the music back to Minnesota.
The sisters say the executor of the estate, Comerica Bank & Trust, didn't tell them the music would be moved before it was shipped in early September.
Comerica said in a statement it moved the material to make it secure from fire or other loss, and that it discussed the process with the heirs beforehand. It says the recordings are safe at an Iron Mountain Entertainment Services storage facility in Los Angeles.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Jay Leno Cancels Mankato Visit

    Jay Leno Cancels Mankato Visit

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-12 02:42:13 GMT

    Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled

    Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled

  • Buffalo Lake Man Seriously Injured In McLeod County Crash

    Buffalo Lake Man Seriously Injured In McLeod County Crash

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:33 AM EDT2017-10-12 10:33:44 GMT

    A Buffalo Lake man is seriously injured in a crash in McLeod County. It happened just before 7 yesterday morning. 

    A Buffalo Lake man is seriously injured in a crash in McLeod County. It happened just before 7 yesterday morning. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • All-Pro Running Back Sued After Defaulting On Loan

    All-Pro Running Back Sued After Defaulting On Loan

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:00:27 GMT
    adrian petersonadrian peterson

    A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.      

    A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.      

  • Quick Action By Neighbors and Police Saves Dogs

    Quick Action By Neighbors and Police Saves Dogs

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-10-12 03:41:09 GMT

    After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
    Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.

    After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
    Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.

  • Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Inhaled Chemical, Drove

    Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Inhaled Chemical, Drove

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-10-12 02:33:34 GMT

    The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the impaired driving convictions of a woman who was found slumped over in her car on three occasions after allegedly inhaling compressed air from a can

    The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the impaired driving convictions of a woman who was found slumped over in her car on three occasions after allegedly inhaling compressed air from a can

  • The Latest: Worker Reported Hallway Shooting At Vegas Hotel

    The Latest: Worker Reported Hallway Shooting At Vegas Hotel

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:08:59 GMT

       A maintenance worker says he immediately notified hotel dispatchers after a gunman sprayed a hotel hallway with bullets before shooting into a crowd at a Las Vegas music festival.    

       A maintenance worker says he immediately notified hotel dispatchers after a gunman sprayed a hotel hallway with bullets before shooting into a crowd at a Las Vegas music festival.    

  • Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9

    Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-10-11 23:55:43 GMT

    He expects Jet will be certified by the K–9 Academy when he's between a year and 18–months old.

    He expects Jet will be certified by the K–9 Academy when he's between a year and 18–months old.