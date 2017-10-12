Buffalo Lake Man Seriously Injured In McLeod County Crash

A Buffalo Lake man is seriously injured in a crash in McLeod County.

It happened just before 7 yesterday morning.

The State Patrol says a semi driven by 42-year-old Robert Traynor, of Maiden Rock, Wisconsin, was westbound on Highway 212, and a truck driven by 23-year-old Dustin Kraemer, of Buffalo Lake, was eastbound.

Authorities say Kraemer turned left onto Chandler Avenue and was struck on the passenger side by the semi.

Kraemer was transported from the scene to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

Traynor was not injured in the crash.