Minnesota's Pheasant Epicenter To Be in Marshall This Weekend

Minnesota's grasslands will be filled with people, blaze orange, and eager dogs as they kick off the 2017 pheasant season this weekend.

Gov. Mark Dayton will lead the ceremonial start of the pheasant season in Marshall., with the seventh annual Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener.

It's the second time Marshall has hosted the event.

The Marshall community has a number of events planned, starting tomorrow morning with a high school clay target league invitational meet.

Dayton and Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith will take the field Saturday morning.

Minnesota's pheasant season runs from 9 a.m. Saturday until January 1.