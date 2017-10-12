KEYC - Official Says Released Family Not In US Custody

Official Says Released Family Not In US Custody

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
   An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children just released in Pakistan aren't yet in U.S. custody. They are in what a U.S. national security official says is a safe but undisclosed location in Pakistan.
     The family  an American woman, her Canadian husband and their three children were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and held by the militant Haqqani network.
     The official says the family is free, but the husband didn't want to board a U.S. transport plane. The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the case and spoke on condition of anonymity.
     ___
     6:45 p.m.
     President Donald Trump is praising the release of a family long held by a group with ties to the Taliban. Trump calls Thursday's development a ``positive moment'' for U.S. relations with Pakistan. 
     He says in a statement that the Pakistani government's ``cooperation is a sign that it is honoring America's wishes for it to do more to provide security in the region.'' 
     Trump says the U.S. hopes ``to see this type of cooperation and teamwork in helping secure the release of remaining hostages and in our future joint counterterrorism operations.'' 
     U.S. and Pakistani officials say an American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years of being held by the Haqqani network in Pakistan.
     ___
     5:20 p.m.
     Pakistan's military says soldiers have recovered five Western hostages held by the Taliban for years.
     Pakistan's army did not name those held, only saying it worked with U.S. intelligence officials to track down the hostages and free them after discovering they had been brought into Pakistan.
     However, two army officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday identified the hostages as Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their children who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.
     Caitlan Coleman had told her family she gave birth to two children in captivity.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Jay Leno Cancels Mankato Visit

    Jay Leno Cancels Mankato Visit

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-10-12 02:42:13 GMT

    Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled

    Due to new episodes of Jay Leno’s Garage being ordered the Jay Leno performance on Friday, October 20, 2017 is cancelled

  • Buffalo Lake Man Seriously Injured In McLeod County Crash

    Buffalo Lake Man Seriously Injured In McLeod County Crash

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:33 AM EDT2017-10-12 10:33:44 GMT

    A Buffalo Lake man is seriously injured in a crash in McLeod County. It happened just before 7 yesterday morning. 

    A Buffalo Lake man is seriously injured in a crash in McLeod County. It happened just before 7 yesterday morning. 

  • Quick Action By Neighbors and Police Saves Dogs

    Quick Action By Neighbors and Police Saves Dogs

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-10-12 03:41:09 GMT

    After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
    Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.

    After being alerted by neighbors to a possible abandoned dog situation, Eagle Lake Police stepped in. That's just where the story starts.
    Here's the ending everyone was hoping for.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • All-Pro Running Back Sued After Defaulting On Loan

    All-Pro Running Back Sued After Defaulting On Loan

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:00:27 GMT
    adrian petersonadrian peterson

    A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.      

    A lawsuit filed in Minneapolis says former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has defaulted on a $2.4 million loan.      

  • Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Inhaled Chemical, Drove

    Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Inhaled Chemical, Drove

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-10-12 02:33:34 GMT

    The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the impaired driving convictions of a woman who was found slumped over in her car on three occasions after allegedly inhaling compressed air from a can

    The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the impaired driving convictions of a woman who was found slumped over in her car on three occasions after allegedly inhaling compressed air from a can

  • Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9

    Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-10-11 23:55:43 GMT

    He expects Jet will be certified by the K–9 Academy when he's between a year and 18–months old.

    He expects Jet will be certified by the K–9 Academy when he's between a year and 18–months old.

  • Pres. Trump Says Puerto Rico Can't Get Aid 'Forever'

    Pres. Trump Says Puerto Rico Can't Get Aid 'Forever'

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:06 AM EDT2017-10-12 12:06:32 GMT

    President Donald Trump is criticizing hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and says the government can't keep federal aid there ``forever.''       

    President Donald Trump is criticizing hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and says the government can't keep federal aid there ``forever.''       